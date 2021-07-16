iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up to $24.49

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.49, but opened at $25.19. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 1,465 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.