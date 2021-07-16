IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Purchases 1,666,666 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IMRA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.58. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 3,828.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,123 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMARA in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

