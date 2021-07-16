IMAX Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 106.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IMAX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $16,434,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.