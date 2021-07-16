Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,101.70

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,101.70 ($14.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,128 ($14.74). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 1,106 ($14.45), with a volume of 151,890 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPX. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,101.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.