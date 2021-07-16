Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.60. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 63,755 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMBBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

