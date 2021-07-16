Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Imperial Oil by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Imperial Oil by 6.4% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 42,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 165,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

