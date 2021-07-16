Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Barclays

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 425.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 743,959 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after buying an additional 684,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 626,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 467,512.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 308,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

