IMV (TSE:IMV) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Raymond James

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IMV traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,426. The company has a market cap of C$120.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. IMV has a 1-year low of C$1.70 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.82.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

