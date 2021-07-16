Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Down 72.1% in June

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the June 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 631,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 362,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,912. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.94, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after acquiring an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

