Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Independent Bank worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,379,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,903,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $72.52 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

