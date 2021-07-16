Independent Bank (INDB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INDB opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDB. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

