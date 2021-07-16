Independent Family Office LLC Has $10.91 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.19. 85,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,485. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

