Independent Family Office LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,967,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,723,000 after purchasing an additional 273,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 554,574 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.