Independent Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Independent Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.7% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 368,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 141,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. 461,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,917,879. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

