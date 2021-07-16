Independent Family Office LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 76,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,864. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $121.24 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

