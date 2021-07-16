Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00009551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $44,573.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00145988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,534.78 or 1.00434182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.