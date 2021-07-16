Indorse Token Hits Market Capitalization of $525,922.49 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $525,922.49 and $10,043.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.96 or 0.00807092 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

