Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

ILPT stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ILPT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

