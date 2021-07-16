Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IFJPY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02. Informa has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFJPY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

