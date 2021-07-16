Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stake Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Ingevity worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1,278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Ingevity by 3,200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ingevity by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

