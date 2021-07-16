Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $525,894.65 and $1,615.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00798417 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

XNK is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

