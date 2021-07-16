Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Down 61.0% in June

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,018. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Innate Pharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Innate Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

