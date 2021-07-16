Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. 240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.