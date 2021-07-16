Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. 2,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 19,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42.

