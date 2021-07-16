Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Up 4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 52,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,111,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,231 shares of company stock worth $1,224,011 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 50,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.