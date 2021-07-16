Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP Acquires 1,471 Shares of Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 1,471 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $24,197.95.

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.61. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $19.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth $177,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.