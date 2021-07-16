Insider Buying: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Acquires 24,000 Shares of Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Lp 22Nw bought 22,394 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lp 22Nw bought 440,298 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,836,042.66.

On Friday, June 18th, Lp 22Nw acquired 25,593 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,319.57.

NASDAQ:DRTT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,587. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,931 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,683,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRTT shares. National Bankshares downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

