Insider Buying: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Olivier Rabiller acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.

Olivier Rabiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Olivier Rabiller acquired 40,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $236,400.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Olivier Rabiller bought 100 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $624.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Olivier Rabiller bought 1,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,945.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.03 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $532.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

