Insider Buying: GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Insider Buys 24,225 Shares of Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) insider Dawn Crichard bought 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62).

LON:GCP opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a current ratio of 341.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £916.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.75. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.66%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

