Insider Buying: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Cathal G. Phelan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $35,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PI traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 153,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,194. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.44.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $29,575,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 3,153.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.