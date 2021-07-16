Insider Buying: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.
Shares of OPTN opened at $3.00 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The firm has a market cap of $159.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.00.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
