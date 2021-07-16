Insider Buying: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $28,275.00.

Shares of SNOW opened at $251.00 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

