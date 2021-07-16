Insider Buying: Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CEO Purchases 61,730 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 61,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $980,889.70.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.