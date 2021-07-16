Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Sells 6,142 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Robert J. Heideman sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $434,300.82.

NYSE AOS opened at $70.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

