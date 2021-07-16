Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) COO Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $13,325,705.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,965,826.72.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.63. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

