Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Major Shareholder Sells 31,098 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $876,652.62. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $26.50 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

