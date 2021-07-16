Insider Selling: Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $83.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

