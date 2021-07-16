Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Sells 2,609 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ESS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.33. 227,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,135. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $329.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,997,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after buying an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,832,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,383,000 after buying an additional 332,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

