Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,220. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

