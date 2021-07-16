Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells 3,191 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

NASDAQ:FTHM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 51,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,993. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $382.06 million and a P/E ratio of -76.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 105.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter worth $4,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 83.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fathom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

