Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells 3,733 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fathom alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

Fathom stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. 51,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,993. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.06 million and a PE ratio of -76.59.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fathom by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.