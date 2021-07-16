Insider Selling: Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Major Shareholder Sells 21,900 Shares of Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $222,504.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,394. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $4,254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

