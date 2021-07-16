Insider Selling: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 318,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 211.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,212 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

