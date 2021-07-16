Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $22,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 236,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,745. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after acquiring an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 49.4% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Green Dot by 90.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347,163 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

