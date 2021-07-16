Insider Selling: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Sells 53,743 Shares of Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $499,272.47.

HMHC stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.36. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $11.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 888,130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

