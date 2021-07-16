Insider Selling: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Sells 53,743 Shares of Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $499,272.47.
HMHC stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.36. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $11.48.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.