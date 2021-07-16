Insider Selling: JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $83,825.00.

Shares of JMP Group stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78. JMP Group LLC has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. Analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMP. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.