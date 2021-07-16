Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.54. 293,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.21.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.