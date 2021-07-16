Insider Selling: Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $3,764,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,666,145.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FRLG traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.46. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $163.77 and a 1 year high of $314.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.84.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.