Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $1,144,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $892,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $110.43. The stock had a trading volume of 532,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,299. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.74. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 177.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.