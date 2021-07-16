Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President Sells 28,333 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $3,249,228.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15.

On Thursday, May 20th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.43. 532,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,299. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.32 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

